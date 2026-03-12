Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Trading Down 8.6% – What’s Next?

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.39 and last traded at $1.39. Approximately 26,093 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 117,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DYLLF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Deep Yellow in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.85 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Deep Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating and set a $1.85 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.85.

Deep Yellow Stock Up 1.4%

About Deep Yellow

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.35.

Deep Yellow Limited is an Australia-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing uranium projects in Africa. Established in 1990 and headquartered in Perth, the company’s principal goal is to define and develop high-quality uranium resources to support global low-carbon energy solutions. Deep Yellow pursues a strategy of systematic exploration, resource delineation and feasibility studies aimed at delivering near-term production opportunities.

The company’s flagship assets are located in Namibia’s well-known uranium provinces, including the Tumas and Omahola project areas, where extensive drilling programs have identified significant mineralisation.

Further Reading

