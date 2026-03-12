Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 12th (ABDP, AZN, BMBL, BOY, CAG, CEVA, CNE, CPB, DRI, DSP)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, March 12th:

AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital Group Ltd.

Astrazeneca (NYSE:AZN) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL)

had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at TD Cowen. TD Cowen currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Bodycote (LON:BOY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 900 target price on the stock.

Bodycote (LON:BOY) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada to a sector perform rating. They currently have GBX 775 target price on the stock.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.

Ceva (NASDAQ:CEVA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital Group Ltd.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $205.00 price target on the stock.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley Financial, Inc.. B. Riley Financial, Inc. currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $16.50.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $15.50 price target on the stock.

Volution Group (LON:FAN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 870 price target on the stock.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc..

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $237.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $207.00.

Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 2,750 price target on the stock.

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 750 price target on the stock.

Coca Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 308 price target on the stock.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $2,100.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $2,650.00.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

OSB Group (LON:OSB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital Group Ltd.

On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital Group Ltd.

PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 210 price target on the stock.

PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 217 price target on the stock.

Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to an underperform rating.

Shawbrook Group (LON:SHAW) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital Group Ltd.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Chardan Capital. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Savills (LON:SVS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital Group Ltd.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Chardan Capital. The firm currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Trainline (LON:TRN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital Group Ltd.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has $15.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $14.50.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $14.50.

Wealthfront (NASDAQ:WLTH) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. The firm currently has a $9.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $13.50.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $220.00 target price on the stock.

