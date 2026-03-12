UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Truist Financial from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PATH. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on UiPath from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Research cut UiPath from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.27.

Shares of NYSE PATH traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.61. 66,733,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,541,016. UiPath has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $19.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.99.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $481.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.81 million. UiPath had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 14.79%.UiPath’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $675,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 27,893,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,682,710.85. The trade was a 0.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 67,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $1,086,234.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 557,028 shares in the company, valued at $8,968,150.80. The trade was a 10.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 832,468 shares of company stock worth $13,668,235 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PATH. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in UiPath during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UiPath during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in UiPath by 1,270.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization. Its platform's embedded AI, ML, and NLP capabilities improve decisioning and information processing; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; multi-tenant platform enterprise deployment with security and governance and Automation Cloud, which enables customers to begin automating without the need to provision infrastructure, install applications, or perform additional configurations; intuitive interface and low-code, drag-and-drop functionality; signed to enable people and automations to work together; and tracks, measures, and forecasts the performance of automations, enables customers to gain powerful insights and generate key performance indicators with actionable metric.

