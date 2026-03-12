K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) Given New C$46.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$36.00 to C$46.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 74.18% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on KNT. Scotiabank lifted their target price on K92 Mining from C$20.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of K92 Mining from C$35.00 to C$38.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of K92 Mining from C$30.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.88.
K92 Mining Stock Down 2.2%
K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$234.30 million for the quarter. K92 Mining had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 45.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that K92 Mining will post 0.7321867 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About K92 Mining
K92 Mining Inc owns and operates the high-grade Kainantu Gold Mine in Papua New Guinea which is currently operating at a design annualized production rate of approximately 120,000 oz AuEq per annum and is expected to produce at a run-rate of +300,000 oz AuEq per annum following its Stage 3 Expansion.
