Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 99.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NTSK. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Netskope from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Netskope from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Netskope in a research report on Friday, December 12th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Netskope from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Netskope from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

Netskope Stock Down 21.4%

NTSK stock traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.54. The company had a trading volume of 17,064,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,185,079. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Netskope has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.99.

Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $196.33 million during the quarter. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netskope has set its Q1 2027 guidance at -0.070–0.060 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at -0.190–0.190 EPS.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Beri sold 31,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $555,422.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matto Andrew H. Del sold 49,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $855,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,019.88. This trade represents a 54.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,049,721 shares of company stock worth $18,020,279.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICONIQ Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Netskope during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,506,261,000. Scge Management L.P. bought a new stake in Netskope in the third quarter valued at about $312,104,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Netskope by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,857 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Netskope by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,561,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,469,000 after purchasing an additional 373,529 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Netskope by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,556,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,383,000 after purchasing an additional 456,321 shares during the period.

Positive Sentiment: Netskope beat the Q4 EPS estimate (reported $(0.04) vs. consensus $(0.06)) and delivered 32% revenue growth to $196.3M; ARR rose 31% to $811M — signs of healthy demand and execution. Earnings Release / Transcript

Netskope beat the Q4 EPS estimate (reported $(0.04) vs. consensus $(0.06)) and delivered 32% revenue growth to $196.3M; ARR rose 31% to $811M — signs of healthy demand and execution. Positive Sentiment: FY?2027 revenue guidance was nudged above Street expectations ($870M–$876M vs. consensus ~$865.5M), and management highlighted AI?native product expansion as a growth driver. Guidance / AI Strategy

FY?2027 revenue guidance was nudged above Street expectations ($870M–$876M vs. consensus ~$865.5M), and management highlighted AI?native product expansion as a growth driver. Positive Sentiment: Netskope launched “Netskope One AI Security,” positioning the company to win security spend tied to generative AI — a strategic product announcement that supports longer?term revenue potential. Product Launch

Netskope launched “Netskope One AI Security,” positioning the company to win security spend tied to generative AI — a strategic product announcement that supports longer?term revenue potential. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage consensus remains generally constructive (consensus “Moderate Buy”), with many firms keeping buy/outperform ratings despite trimming targets — indicating continued analyst conviction but more cautious valuation. Brokerage Consensus

Brokerage consensus remains generally constructive (consensus “Moderate Buy”), with many firms keeping buy/outperform ratings despite trimming targets — indicating continued analyst conviction but more cautious valuation. Negative Sentiment: Multiple firms cut price targets this morning (examples: RBC to $14, BMO to $14, KeyCorp to $15, Morgan Stanley to $18, Mizuho to $16, Robert W. Baird to $20, BTIG to $17). The coordinated downward revisions reduce implied upside and can trigger selling pressure. Analyst Price Target Cuts

Multiple firms cut price targets this morning (examples: RBC to $14, BMO to $14, KeyCorp to $15, Morgan Stanley to $18, Mizuho to $16, Robert W. Baird to $20, BTIG to $17). The coordinated downward revisions reduce implied upside and can trigger selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Analysts and media flagged a “softer?than?expected” Q4 and an upcoming lock?up expiration — the latter could increase share supply if insiders sell when restrictions lift. That combination likely amplified the negative market reaction. MSN Article

Analysts and media flagged a “softer?than?expected” Q4 and an upcoming lock?up expiration — the latter could increase share supply if insiders sell when restrictions lift. That combination likely amplified the negative market reaction. Negative Sentiment: A shareholder law firm (Johnson Fistel) announced an investigation into possible claims against Netskope executives — creating legal/overhang risk that can weigh on sentiment while inquiries proceed. Investor Lawsuit Inquiry

Netskope Company Profile

We are redefining security and networking for the era of cloud and AI. The cloud and AI have completely revolutionized work. We are more dispersed, more productive, and more automated than ever before, and the rate of change is only accelerating. Not since the internet has there been such a transformative tectonic shift. But, with it has come collateral damage-traditional security and networking are now broken. We founded Netskope to address this revolution. We built Netskope One, our unified, cloud-native platform from the ground up to solve the challenge of securing and accelerating the digital interactions of enterprises in this new era.

