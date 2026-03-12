ATRenew Inc. Sponsored ADR to Issue Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:RERE)

ATRenew Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, April 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th.
ATRenew Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:RERE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.62. 1,130,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,806. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 0.19. ATRenew has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $6.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.94.
ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $893.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.75 million. ATRenew had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 1.44%. Equities research analysts expect that ATRenew will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About ATRenew
ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms. The company was formerly known as AiHuiShou International Co Ltd.
