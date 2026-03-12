Nicholas Global Equity and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GIAX) Short Interest Update

Nicholas Global Equity and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GIAX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,331 shares, a decline of 44.1% from the February 12th total of 4,167 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,770 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,770 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Nicholas Global Equity and Income ETF Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of GIAX stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.11. 40,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,068. The firm has a market cap of $81.59 million, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.01. Nicholas Global Equity and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $18.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.07 and a 200 day moving average of $16.86.

Get Nicholas Global Equity and Income ETF alerts:

Nicholas Global Equity and Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0778 per share. This is an increase from Nicholas Global Equity and Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 2,445.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th.

About Nicholas Global Equity and Income ETF

The Nicholas Global Equity and Income ETF (GIAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund invests in globally listed stocks of index-tracking ETFs while employing a daily credit call spread strategy. The actively managed fund-of-funds primarily seeks high current income and, secondarily, capital appreciation. GIAX was launched on Jul 29, 2024 and is issued by Nicholas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nicholas Global Equity and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicholas Global Equity and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.