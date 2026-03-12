Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV) Short Interest Down 43.5% in February

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 537,619 shares, a decline of 43.5% from the February 12th total of 950,943 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 740,504 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 740,504 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.8%
NYSEARCA AVDV traded down $1.89 on Thursday, hitting $100.84. 483,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,797. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.74 and a fifty-two week high of $110.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.36. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.84.
Institutional Trading of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $551,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Monetary Solutions Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 1,739.1% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000.
About Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF
The Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World EX-U.S. Small Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of non-US small-cap value companies in developed markets. AVDV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.
