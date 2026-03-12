International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Trading Down 1.6% – What’s Next?

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $246.55 and last traded at $249.3460. Approximately 4,904,884 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 6,155,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $253.33.

Key International Business Machines News

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Oppenheimer set a $380.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $304.00 to $247.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.87.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.6%

The company has a market capitalization of $231.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $278.69 and a 200-day moving average of $284.48.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.19. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 15.69%.The business had revenue of $19.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 60.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In related news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $304.00 per share, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,432. This represents a 12.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Miebach acquired 434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $233.33 per share, with a total value of $101,265.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,265.22. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired a total of 1,484 shares of company stock valued at $417,157 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,051,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,019,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,708 shares during the last quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $2,710,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% during the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 993,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,439,000 after buying an additional 32,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 114,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,278,000 after buying an additional 38,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

