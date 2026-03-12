Short Interest in Murano Global Investments Plc (NASDAQ:MRNOW) Drops By 43.0%

Murano Global Investments Plc (NASDAQ:MRNOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 19,477 shares, a decline of 43.0% from the February 12th total of 34,174 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,309 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,309 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Murano Global Investments Stock Down 1.6%
Murano Global Investments stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,502. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.09. Murano Global Investments has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.39.
Murano Global Investments Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Murano Global Investments
- A New Musk Invention Even Bigger Than SpaceX IPO?
- Gilder: Don’t Buy AI Stocks, Do This Instead
- The largest IPO in history is coming
- Gold’s Big Move May Be Creating Early Opportunities
- Read this or regret it forever
Receive News & Ratings for Murano Global Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murano Global Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.