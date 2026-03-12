Short Interest in Murano Global Investments Plc (NASDAQ:MRNOW) Drops By 43.0%

Murano Global Investments Plc (NASDAQ:MRNOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 19,477 shares, a decline of 43.0% from the February 12th total of 34,174 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,309 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,309 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Murano Global Investments Stock Down 1.6%

Murano Global Investments stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,502. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.09. Murano Global Investments has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.39.

Murano Global Investments Company Profile

Murano Global Investments Plc, a real estate company, owns, develops, and invests in hotel, resort, and commercial properties in Mexico. Its portfolio includes the Hotel Andaz (operated by Hyatt) and Hotel Mondrian (operated by Accor) in Mexico City, as well as luxury projects in Cancun, which includes the Grand Island I hotel project under the Hyatt’s Vivid and Dreams brands, and a project in Baja. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

