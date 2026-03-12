AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Director Jesse Chen Sells 14,000 Shares

AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) Director Jesse Chen sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $646,100.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 138,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,396,943.80. This represents a 9.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jesse Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 11th, Jesse Chen sold 15,000 shares of AXT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $706,950.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Jesse Chen sold 12,452 shares of AXT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $469,315.88.

On Friday, March 6th, Jesse Chen sold 2,000 shares of AXT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $73,260.00.

On Thursday, March 5th, Jesse Chen sold 11,147 shares of AXT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $426,484.22.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Jesse Chen sold 8,800 shares of AXT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $341,704.00.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Jesse Chen sold 11,007 shares of AXT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $445,673.43.

On Monday, March 2nd, Jesse Chen sold 11,320 shares of AXT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $516,078.80.

AXT Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ AXTI traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.18. The company had a trading volume of 10,362,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,462,578. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.37 and a beta of 1.75. AXT Inc has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $50.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.13 and its 200-day moving average is $14.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AXT ( NASDAQ:AXTI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). AXT had a negative return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 24.07%.The firm had revenue of $23.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AXT Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AXT in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,939,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in AXT by 173.7% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 35,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 22,338 shares in the last quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in AXT in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in AXT in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in AXT by 577.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 205,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 175,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXTI shares. Northland Securities set a $20.00 target price on shares of AXT in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. B. Riley Financial lifted their target price on AXT to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on AXT from $8.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AXT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

Positive Sentiment: Investor interest in an AI/infrastructure growth narrative lifted sentiment for AXT, with commentary arguing that demand for InP and other compound substrates could justify higher multiples over time. Assessing AXT (AXTI) Valuation

Investor interest in an AI/infrastructure growth narrative lifted sentiment for AXT, with commentary arguing that demand for InP and other compound substrates could justify higher multiples over time. Positive Sentiment: Momentum/bargain?hunting: the shares have rebounded sharply after recent losses as momentum traders and value buyers stepped in, helping push the stock higher over the past sessions. AXT Climbs 14.9%

Momentum/bargain?hunting: the shares have rebounded sharply after recent losses as momentum traders and value buyers stepped in, helping push the stock higher over the past sessions. Neutral Sentiment: Unusual options activity has been reported (high volume noted in recent filings/alerts); this can amplify intraday moves but does not by itself indicate direction. AXT Sees Unusually High Options Volume

Unusual options activity has been reported (high volume noted in recent filings/alerts); this can amplify intraday moves but does not by itself indicate direction. Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest data in recent releases appears anomalous/zero and offers no clear evidence of short?covering driving the rally (likely a reporting quirk rather than a material flow).

Short?interest data in recent releases appears anomalous/zero and offers no clear evidence of short?covering driving the rally (likely a reporting quirk rather than a material flow). Negative Sentiment: Large insider selling: CEO Morris S. Young sold 125,893 shares (~$4.6M) on Mar 9; sizable insider disposals can weigh on sentiment and raise questions about timing of allocations. CEO Sale SEC Filing

Large insider selling: CEO Morris S. Young sold 125,893 shares (~$4.6M) on Mar 9; sizable insider disposals can weigh on sentiment and raise questions about timing of allocations. Negative Sentiment: Director selling: Director Jesse Chen sold multiple tranches in early March (totaling tens of thousands of shares), which adds to the insider?selling narrative. Director Jesse Chen Sale

Director selling: Director Jesse Chen sold multiple tranches in early March (totaling tens of thousands of shares), which adds to the insider?selling narrative. Negative Sentiment: Put buying spike: traders purchased an unusually large number of put contracts (reported ~9,810 puts on Mar 11), signaling short?term bearish/speculative hedging that could pressure the stock if volatility persists.

Put buying spike: traders purchased an unusually large number of put contracts (reported ~9,810 puts on Mar 11), signaling short?term bearish/speculative hedging that could pressure the stock if volatility persists. Negative Sentiment: Mixed Q4 results: the company missed revenue and EPS expectations (Q4 revenue ~$23.0M; EPS miss), and margins remain under pressure — a reminder that near?term fundamentals need to improve to sustain the rally. AXT Q4 Results

About AXT

AXT, Inc (NASDAQ: AXTI) is a global supplier of compound and single-element semiconductor substrates, offering a range of materials critical for high-performance electronic and optoelectronic devices. Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Fremont, California, AXT specializes in the development, manufacture and distribution of wafers composed of gallium arsenide (GaAs), indium phosphide (InP), gallium nitride (GaN) and other compound semiconductor materials. These substrates serve as the foundational platforms for devices used in data communications, wireless infrastructure, advanced computing, consumer electronics and photovoltaic applications.

AXT’s product portfolio encompasses a variety of wafer sizes, dopant concentrations and crystal orientations, tailored to meet the precise specifications of its customers.

