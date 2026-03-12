Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $107.00 to $113.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.30% from the stock’s previous close.

ED has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Mizuho set a $118.00 target price on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $108.80.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.34. 923,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,249,761. Consolidated Edison has a 12 month low of $94.96 and a 12 month high of $115.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.71. The company has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 11.95%.Consolidated Edison’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.7% in the second quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Meadowbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Meadowbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. bLong Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. bLong Financial LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, commonly known as Con Edison, is an investor-owned energy company that primarily delivers electricity, natural gas and steam to customers in the New York metropolitan area. Its regulated utility operations include the distribution and transmission of electric power, the distribution of natural gas, and the operation of one of the largest district steam systems in the United States, serving commercial, institutional and residential customers in New York City and nearby counties.

The company operates through regulated utility subsidiaries that serve urban and suburban service territories, together with non-utility businesses that develop, own and manage energy infrastructure and clean energy projects.

