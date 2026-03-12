Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Blue Owl Capital (OBDC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Blue Owl Capital (NYSE: OBDC):
- 3/7/2026 – Blue Owl Capital was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “sell”.
- 2/23/2026 – Blue Owl Capital was upgraded by Zacks Research from “strong sell” to “hold”.
- 2/23/2026 – Blue Owl Capital had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $13.50 to $12.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/23/2026 – Blue Owl Capital had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Corporation from $16.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/20/2026 – Blue Owl Capital had its price target lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from $14.00 to $13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.35%.
The company’s investment activities span a range of private credit products, including first?lien senior secured loans, unitranche facilities, second?lien financings, mezzanine debt, and minority equity co-investments.
