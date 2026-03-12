Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Blue Owl Capital (OBDC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Blue Owl Capital (NYSE: OBDC):

3/7/2026 – Blue Owl Capital was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “sell”.

2/23/2026 – Blue Owl Capital was upgraded by Zacks Research from “strong sell” to “hold”.

2/23/2026 – Blue Owl Capital had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $13.50 to $12.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2026 – Blue Owl Capital had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Corporation from $16.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2026 – Blue Owl Capital had its price target lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from $14.00 to $13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.35%.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE: OBDC) is a publicly traded business development company sponsored by Blue Owl Capital, a global alternative asset manager. Launched in 2020, the firm provides customized financing solutions to middle-market companies across various industries. As an externally managed BDC, Blue Owl Capital Corporation leverages the deep credit?investment capabilities of its sponsor to deliver flexible capital tailored to the needs of growing businesses.

The company’s investment activities span a range of private credit products, including first?lien senior secured loans, unitranche facilities, second?lien financings, mezzanine debt, and minority equity co-investments.

