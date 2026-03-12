Short Interest in Brenmiller Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:BNRG) Drops By 46.4%

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 44,730 shares, a drop of 46.4% from the February 12th total of 83,480 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,355 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 10.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 10.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 70,355 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Brenmiller Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Brenmiller Energy has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Brenmiller Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BNRG

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brenmiller Energy Trading Up 3.9%

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brenmiller Energy stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brenmiller Energy Ltd. ( NASDAQ:BNRG Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.50% of Brenmiller Energy as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BNRG stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $0.86. 16,126,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.30. Brenmiller Energy has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $52.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $619,200.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.97.

About Brenmiller Energy

(Get Free Report)

Brenmiller Energy is a Tel Aviv–based technology company specializing in industrial-scale thermal energy storage solutions. The firm’s core business centers on its proprietary Adiabatic Compressed Air Energy Storage (A-CAES) process, which captures excess or off-peak electricity to drive compressors and store heat in insulated thermal tanks. By re-introducing the stored heat into the compressed air stream at a later time, the system generates clean, dispatchable energy without relying on fossil fuels.

The company’s flagship product, StorageCube, integrates its A-CAES technology with advanced control software to deliver reliable power and high-temperature heat for a variety of applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brenmiller Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenmiller Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.