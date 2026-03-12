Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Nikon Corp. (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.85, but opened at $12.1850. Nikon shares last traded at $11.9575, with a volume of 115 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Nikon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Nikon Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.57.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.99). Nikon had a negative return on equity of 13.39% and a negative net margin of 12.31%.The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nikon Corp. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Nikon Company Profile

Nikon Corporation is a Tokyo?based multinational company specializing in the design and manufacture of optics and imaging products. Since its founding in 1917 as Nippon Kogaku K.K., Nikon has built a global reputation for precision optical and imaging technologies. The company operates across multiple segments, including Digital Imaging, Precision Equipment, Healthcare, and Industrial Metrology, serving both consumer and industrial markets.

In its Digital Imaging division, Nikon produces a wide range of cameras—from entry­-level point-and-shoot models to professional DSLRs and mirrorless systems—supported by an extensive lineup of NIKKOR interchangeable lenses and accessories.

