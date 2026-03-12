Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 120,724 shares, a drop of 56.2% from the February 12th total of 275,731 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,824 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 130,824 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:BSJR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.45. 46,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,431. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.65. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.54 and a twelve month high of $22.86.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0981 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

