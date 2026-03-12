Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 326,289 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 377% from the previous session’s volume of 68,378 shares.The stock last traded at $68.03 and had previously closed at $68.46.
Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.02.
Invesco Water Resources ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0833 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Water Resources ETF
Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries. The Fund invests in the sector such, such as industrials, utilities, healthcare, information technology and materials.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Water Resources ETF
- The Forbes Mineral America Needs
- How China Accidentally Created Its Own Rare Earth Rival
- Trump’s NEW Executive Order – BIG Changes Coming to Retirement Accounts
- A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read)
- Central banks just did something they haven’t done since 1967
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.