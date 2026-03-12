Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 326,289 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 377% from the previous session’s volume of 68,378 shares.The stock last traded at $68.03 and had previously closed at $68.46.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0833 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Water Resources ETF

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,638,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,140,000 after acquiring an additional 34,972 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 505,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,372,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 443,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,978,000 after acquiring an additional 20,261 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 419,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,057,000.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries. The Fund invests in the sector such, such as industrials, utilities, healthcare, information technology and materials.

