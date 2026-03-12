Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Netskope from $26.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Netskope from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. FBN Securities began coverage on Netskope in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Netskope from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Netskope in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

Get Netskope alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTSK

Netskope Price Performance

Shares of NTSK traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.42. 14,821,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,118,512. Netskope has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17.

Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $196.33 million for the quarter. The company’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netskope has set its Q1 2027 guidance at -0.070–0.060 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at -0.190–0.190 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sanjay Beri sold 31,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $555,422.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Raphael Bousquet sold 3,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $63,691.18. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,049,721 shares of company stock worth $18,020,279 in the last quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netskope

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Netskope by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netskope during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Netskope during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Triumph Capital Management grew its position in Netskope by 380.0% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Netskope by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter.

More Netskope News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netskope this week:

About Netskope

(Get Free Report)

We are redefining security and networking for the era of cloud and AI. The cloud and AI have completely revolutionized work. We are more dispersed, more productive, and more automated than ever before, and the rate of change is only accelerating. Not since the internet has there been such a transformative tectonic shift. But, with it has come collateral damage-traditional security and networking are now broken. We founded Netskope to address this revolution. We built Netskope One, our unified, cloud-native platform from the ground up to solve the challenge of securing and accelerating the digital interactions of enterprises in this new era.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netskope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netskope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.