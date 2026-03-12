Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.70% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Netskope from $26.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Netskope from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. FBN Securities began coverage on Netskope in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Netskope from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Netskope in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.06.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTSK
Netskope Price Performance
Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $196.33 million for the quarter. The company’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netskope has set its Q1 2027 guidance at -0.070–0.060 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at -0.190–0.190 EPS.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Sanjay Beri sold 31,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $555,422.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Raphael Bousquet sold 3,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $63,691.18. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,049,721 shares of company stock worth $18,020,279 in the last quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netskope
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Netskope by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netskope during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Netskope during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Triumph Capital Management grew its position in Netskope by 380.0% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Netskope by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter.
More Netskope News
Here are the key news stories impacting Netskope this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat consensus: EPS of ($0.04) vs. ($0.06) expected and revenue of $196.3M (+32% YoY); ARR and cash flow metrics were highlighted in the company release. Netskope Announces Strong Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: FY2027 revenue guidance raised to $870M–$876M, slightly above consensus; management is pointing to AI-native product expansion as a growth driver. Netskope outlines $870M–$876M fiscal 2027 revenue target as AI-native platform drives product expansion
- Positive Sentiment: New product push: Netskope unveiled “Netskope One AI Security,” which management says expands its addressable market in AI-focused enterprise security. Netskope Unveils Netskope One AI Security
- Neutral Sentiment: Guidance is mixed: FY revenue guidance is a beat, but Q1 EPS guidance (-$0.070 to -$0.060) is roughly in line/at the low end of expectations — a modestly mixed signal for near-term profitability. Netskope Q4 earnings / guidance
- Neutral Sentiment: Consensus broker recommendation remains around “Moderate Buy” even as analysts update models; that keeps institutional stance supportive but cautious. Netskope Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy”
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple brokerages cut price targets this morning (BMO, KeyCorp, Citizens Jmp, Mizuho, Robert W. Baird, Morgan Stanley, BTIG). Although most kept Outperform/Overweight ratings, the across-the-board PT resets increased selling pressure. Benzinga coverage of analyst updates
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts and reporters flagged a softer-than-expected tone in Q4 commentary and the upcoming lockup expiry as catalysts for further selling. Netskope slumps as analysts mull ‘softer-than-expected’ Q4, lockup expiring
- Negative Sentiment: Shareholder litigation inquiry (Johnson Fistel) announced, adding legal risk and potential distraction for management. Johnson Fistel investigation notice
About Netskope
We are redefining security and networking for the era of cloud and AI. The cloud and AI have completely revolutionized work. We are more dispersed, more productive, and more automated than ever before, and the rate of change is only accelerating. Not since the internet has there been such a transformative tectonic shift. But, with it has come collateral damage-traditional security and networking are now broken. We founded Netskope to address this revolution. We built Netskope One, our unified, cloud-native platform from the ground up to solve the challenge of securing and accelerating the digital interactions of enterprises in this new era.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Netskope
- The Forbes Mineral America Needs
- How China Accidentally Created Its Own Rare Earth Rival
- Free: The Crypto Summit That Could Change Your Life
- The largest IPO in history is coming
- Trump’s NEW Executive Order – BIG Changes Coming to Retirement Accounts
Receive News & Ratings for Netskope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netskope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.