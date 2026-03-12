Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT) Short Interest Update

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 3,346,092 shares, an increase of 644.8% from the February 12th total of 449,269 shares. Approximately 91.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 63,898,292 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 63,898,292 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 91.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Stock Down 11.7%

NASDAQ BHAT traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.17. 443,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,360. The company has a current ratio of 23.03, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $197.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.32 and a 200 day moving average of $62.79.

Get Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology alerts:

Institutional Trading of Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHAT. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the third quarter worth $45,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. 1.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Inc is a China-based provider of cloud-based virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) solutions for the entertainment, theme park and location-based industries. The company’s core offerings include a software-as-a-service platform that powers interactive VR arcades, immersive theaters and digital theme parks. Through its integrated system, Blue Hat delivers both hardware and software, enabling venue operators to manage content distribution, user access and real-time analytics via a centralized cloud infrastructure.

Blue Hat’s product suite spans VR headsets, motion-sensor equipment and proprietary interactive game titles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.