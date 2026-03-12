Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $9.00. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the stock. Integra LifeSciences traded as low as $8.91 and last traded at $8.9750, with a volume of 301019 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.61.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on IART. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $14.40.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $699.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.02.
Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $434.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.62 million. Integra LifeSciences had a positive return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 31.58%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Integra LifeSciences has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.370-0.450 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.300-2.400 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Integra LifeSciences Corporation is a global medical technology company specializing in products and innovations for neurosurgery, regenerative medicine and reconstructive procedures. The company develops and markets surgical instruments, implants and advanced wound care solutions designed to support tissue repair and functional recovery. Its product portfolio includes collagen-based matrices, dural substitutes, hemostatic agents and specialized spinal and peripheral fixation devices.
Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Plainsboro, New Jersey, Integra has expanded its capabilities through targeted acquisitions and internal research efforts.
