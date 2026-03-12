Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Price Target Lowered to $54.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 48.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.71.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.42. 1,998,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,013,994. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Jefferies Financial Group has a 1 year low of $35.72 and a 1 year high of $71.04.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 7.27%. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,353,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,867,000 after buying an additional 363,219 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 422.0% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,972,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211,375 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,812,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,268,000 after buying an additional 454,054 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 696.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,412,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,460,000 after buying an additional 2,984,055 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,942,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,390,000 after purchasing an additional 24,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies set its Q1 2026 earnings release for March 25 (after the market close) — a near?term event that could reset sentiment depending on results and commentary.

Jefferies' research continues to generate thematic industry calls (e.g., warnings on stablecoins' impact to U.S. banks); these are firm research outputs and don't directly affect JEF's fundamentals but reflect the firm's market activity and revenue mix.

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP announced a continuing securities?fraud investigation into Jefferies, seeking investors who lost money — these types of investigations raise legal risk and potential liability over prior disclosures.

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz similarly publicized an investigation on behalf of Jefferies investors, reinforcing the appearance of mounting shareholder litigation interest tied to prior disclosures.

Pomerantz LLP also launched an investor investigation into Jefferies, adding another plaintiff?side firm soliciting potential claimants — increases probability of class actions and related defense costs.

Morgan Stanley downgraded JEF to Equalweight, citing credit and legal risks — a notable sell?side change that can reduce demand from institutional investors and pressure the stock.

Coverage in business press highlights a lawsuit and probes (First Brands suit) alongside the sliding share price, underscoring mounting legal headlines that are likely weighing on investor confidence.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc is a diversified financial services company that provides a range of investment banking, capital markets and asset management services to corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Through its core platform, Jefferies offers advisory services for mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity underwriting, restructuring and recapitalization. The firm also operates a global sales and trading business covering equities, fixed income and foreign exchange products, complemented by equity research and macroeconomic analysis.

In addition to its capital markets franchise, Jefferies maintains a growing asset management division that delivers customized investment solutions across public and private markets.

