Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASBP) Short Interest Down 46.5% in February

Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASBP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 401,483 shares, a drop of 46.5% from the February 12th total of 750,201 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,246 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 15.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Aspire Biopharma Trading Down 10.0%

Aspire Biopharma stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.13. The company had a trading volume of 124,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,698. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.01. The company has a market cap of $3.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.88. Aspire Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $35.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASBP shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Aspire Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Aspire Biopharma to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Aspire Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Trading of Aspire Biopharma

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASBP. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspire Biopharma by 625.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 152,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 131,533 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspire Biopharma during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Aspire Biopharma by 853.2% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 265,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 237,620 shares during the period. 19.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aspire Biopharma

Aspire Biopharma Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing inhaled therapeutics for cardiopulmonary emergencies and respiratory diseases. The firm leverages proprietary formulation and drug-delivery technologies to repurpose established active pharmaceutical ingredients, aiming to enhance onset of action and improve patient convenience in acute settings. Aspire’s focus on pulmonary administration differentiates its approach from traditional oral or injectable treatments for asthma, allergic reactions, and other respiratory conditions.

The company’s lead asset is a reformulated metered-dose inhaler version of epinephrine designed to serve as an over-the-counter or prescription rescue therapy for acute bronchospasm and anaphylaxis.

