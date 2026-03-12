Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 248,997 shares, a growth of 95.7% from the February 12th total of 127,243 shares. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,316,156 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 13,316,156 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Auddia in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

AUUD stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.83. The company had a trading volume of 161,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,834,645. Auddia has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Auddia stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.86% of Auddia at the end of the most recent quarter.

Auddia Inc (NASDAQ: AUUD) develops and markets patented audio solutions that transform how live and recorded content is distributed and accessed. Through its subsidiaries AudioFetch and Podscribe, the company offers plug-and-play hardware and software for venues such as restaurants, fitness centers, and corporate waiting areas to stream live radio and other audio channels directly to patrons’ smartphones. In parallel, Auddia’s automated speech-to-text technology powers real-time closed captioning for live radio broadcasts and on-demand transcription services for podcast publishers.

The AudioFetch platform, integrated into venue networks, captures local audio feeds and delivers them via a branded mobile app or web portal.

