GraniteShares 2x Short COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

GraniteShares 2x Short COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 19,703 shares, a decrease of 77.9% from the February 12th total of 89,004 shares. Approximately 10.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,277 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,277 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 10.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

GraniteShares 2x Short COIN Daily ETF Trading Up 3.3%

NASDAQ:CONI traded up $1.73 on Thursday, hitting $54.33. The stock had a trading volume of 202,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,023. GraniteShares 2x Short COIN Daily ETF has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $354.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.63.

GraniteShares 2x Short COIN Daily ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a $0.5968 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 13.2%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Short COIN Daily ETF

GraniteShares 2x Short COIN Daily ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CONI. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Short COIN Daily ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in GraniteShares 2x Short COIN Daily ETF by 355.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 201,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 157,242 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Short COIN Daily ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,554,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in GraniteShares 2x Short COIN Daily ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Short COIN Daily ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000.

The GraniteShares 1x Short COIN Daily ETF (CONI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund provides 1x inverse exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Coinbase Global, Inc stock. CONI was launched on Sep 3, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

