Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Shares Down 11.8% – Here’s Why

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report) shares were down 11.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 386,862 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 538% from the average daily volume of 60,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Hemostemix Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.09. The company has a market cap of C$15.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -99.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.54.

About Hemostemix

Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia. The company also develops NCP-01, which is preclinical trial to evaluate effect on neuropathic pain and motor function recovery.

