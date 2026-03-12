WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 112,643 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 340% from the previous session’s volume of 25,593 shares.The stock last traded at $68.2790 and had previously closed at $69.54.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Trading Down 1.7%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.58. The company has a market capitalization of $741.66 million, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOL. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new position in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada. The Index consists of 300 largest companies ranked by market capitalization from the WisdomTree DEFA Index.

