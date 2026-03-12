Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.72 and last traded at $16.79, with a volume of 710602 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ENR shares. Barclays set a $22.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a report on Friday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $19.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of Energizer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Energizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Energizer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Energizer Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $778.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.82 million. Energizer had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 143.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Energizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 18th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 148,623.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,794,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,643 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter worth $20,606,000. Medina Value Partners LLC bought a new position in Energizer in the 3rd quarter worth $17,141,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 24.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,436,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,536,000 after acquiring an additional 675,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Energizer by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,789,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,554,000 after purchasing an additional 583,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global consumer products company best known for its portfolio of portable power and lighting solutions. The company’s primary business activities include the design, manufacture and marketing of batteries under the Energizer and Rayovac brands, as well as portable lighting products such as flashlights, headlamps and lanterns. Energizer also produces a range of automotive appearance and protection products, including tire inflators and repair kits, along with personal care offerings like aerosol insect repellents and sunscreen under licensed brands.

Founded in 2000 through the spin-off of the battery business from Ralston Purina Company, Energizer has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

