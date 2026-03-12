Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 222,710 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 169% from the previous session’s volume of 82,759 shares.The stock last traded at $54.57 and had previously closed at $53.96.

Novozymes A/S Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Novozymes A/S had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 6.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that Novozymes A/S will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S is a Danish biotechnology company that develops, produces and markets industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, the company focuses on using biological solutions to improve industrial processes across a range of end markets. Its offerings are designed to increase product performance or process efficiency while reducing energy, water and chemical consumption for customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes enzymes and microbial solutions for household care (detergents and cleaning products), food and beverages (baking, brewing and dairy applications), bioenergy (enzymes for biofuel production), agriculture (microbial crop inputs and biocontrols) and industrial processing (textiles, pulp and paper, and wastewater treatment).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.