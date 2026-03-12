Cantor Equity Partners III, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAEP) Short Interest Update

Cantor Equity Partners III, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAEP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 55,160 shares, a growth of 899.8% from the February 12th total of 5,517 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,996 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,996 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Cantor Equity Partners III Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ CAEP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.26. The company had a trading volume of 60,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,298. Cantor Equity Partners III has a 1-year low of $10.17 and a 1-year high of $11.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Cantor Equity Partners III by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Mercuria Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cantor Equity Partners III in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cantor Equity Partners III in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cantor Equity Partners III during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Cantor Equity Partners III during the second quarter worth about $118,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cantor Equity Partners III in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cantor Equity Partners III presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Cantor Equity Partners III Company Profile

Cantor Equity Partners III (NASDAQ: CAEP) is a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by Cantor Fitzgerald, a leading global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Formed through an initial public offering in 2021, the company’s sole purpose is to identify, negotiate and complete a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Cantor Equity Partners III provides its management team with the capital base to pursue attractive acquisition targets in both public and private markets.

The company focuses on sectors where its sponsors and management team have deep expertise, including financial services, technology, healthcare and other growth industries.

