Short Interest in Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELUW) Rises By 219.0%

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELUW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,729 shares, a growth of 219.0% from the February 12th total of 542 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,971 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,971 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Celularity Stock Up 17.6%

Celularity stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.01. 5,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,934. Celularity has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02.

Celularity Company Profile

Celularity, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey, that specializes in the development and commercialization of allogeneic “off-the-shelf” cell therapies derived from postpartum placental cells. Leveraging a proprietary platform of placental- and umbilical-derived cells, the company seeks to deliver immune-modulatory, regenerative and anti-inflammatory treatments across oncology, immunology and other therapeutic areas. By harnessing the natural properties of placental cells, Celularity aims to overcome the limitations of autologous therapies and scale production to serve a broad patient population.

The company’s pipeline includes CYNK-001, an investigational natural killer (NK) cell therapy being evaluated for hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as other cell-based programs targeting viral infections and tissue repair.

Featured Stories

