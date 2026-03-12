Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Shares Unloaded Rep. April McClain Delaney

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently sold shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). In a filing disclosed on March 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Jones Lang LaSalle stock on February 23rd.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) on 2/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) on 2/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) on 2/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) on 2/25/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on 2/23/2026.

JLL stock traded up $7.50 on Thursday, hitting $297.02. The company had a trading volume of 373,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,974. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $194.36 and a 12-month high of $363.06. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.41.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $8.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.25 by $1.46. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 3.03%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Deborah H. Mcaneny sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.50, for a total value of $751,250.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,502,992.50. This represents a 14.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JLL. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 184,969.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,864,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,300,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862,153 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 21.0% during the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,221,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,222,000 after purchasing an additional 386,184 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,180,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,209,000 after acquiring an additional 178,677 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 993,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,364,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 990,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,451,000 after purchasing an additional 15,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JLL. Wall Street Zen upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $405.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $351.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.50.

Positive Sentiment: Management unveiled “Accelerate 2030” — a multi?year strategy with explicit long?term targets (8% revenue, 12% adjusted EBITDA, 16% adjusted EPS annual growth through the cycle) and announced an expanded share repurchase program to $3.0B (largest in company history) with an imminent $200M accelerated share repurchase — a strong catalyst for EPS accretion and shareholder returns. Read More.

Management unveiled “Accelerate 2030” — a multi?year strategy with explicit long?term targets (8% revenue, 12% adjusted EBITDA, 16% adjusted EPS annual growth through the cycle) and announced an expanded share repurchase program to $3.0B (largest in company history) with an imminent $200M accelerated share repurchase — a strong catalyst for EPS accretion and shareholder returns. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised earnings estimates across multiple quarters and fiscal years and moved to a “Strong?Buy” stance — analyst upgrades and higher modeled EPS (FY2026–FY2028) provide an earnings re?rating tailwind. Read More.

Zacks Research raised earnings estimates across multiple quarters and fiscal years and moved to a “Strong?Buy” stance — analyst upgrades and higher modeled EPS (FY2026–FY2028) provide an earnings re?rating tailwind. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Short interest fell ~13.5% in February to ~741k shares (~1.6% of float), reducing potential short pressure and lowering the days?to?cover — a technical tailwind for the stock. (No link)

Short interest fell ~13.5% in February to ~741k shares (~1.6% of float), reducing potential short pressure and lowering the days?to?cover — a technical tailwind for the stock. (No link) Positive Sentiment: Operationally active: JLL Capital Markets arranged a $125.5M Freddie Mac refinancing for a Brooklyn rental project — evidence of ongoing fee?generating deal flow in capital markets. Read More.

Operationally active: JLL Capital Markets arranged a $125.5M Freddie Mac refinancing for a Brooklyn rental project — evidence of ongoing fee?generating deal flow in capital markets. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Share?sale disclosure tied to Russell 1000 activity was filed (routine index rebalancing / disclosure), which is informational rather than operational. Read More.

Share?sale disclosure tied to Russell 1000 activity was filed (routine index rebalancing / disclosure), which is informational rather than operational. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market write?ups and Q4 context pieces are circulating to frame JLL vs. peers; useful for comparison but contain no new company surprise. Read More.

Market write?ups and Q4 context pieces are circulating to frame JLL vs. peers; useful for comparison but contain no new company surprise. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider sale: Director Deborah H. McAneny sold 2,500 shares (~$751k) on March 10, reducing her stake ~14.3% — a small negative signaling but modest in size relative to institutional ownership. SEC filing: Read More.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management. The company provides a broad range of services including leasing, advisory, property and asset management, capital markets, project and development services, and valuation. Through its integrated platform, JLL serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, real estate owners and developers, offering tailored solutions that span the entire real estate lifecycle.

Founded in 1783 in London as Jones Lang Wootton, the firm established a reputation for expertise in property management and brokerage.

