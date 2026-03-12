Rep. April McClain Delaney Sells Off Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently sold shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). In a filing disclosed on March 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Jones Lang LaSalle stock on February 27th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) on 2/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) on 2/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) on 2/25/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on 2/23/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) on 2/23/2026.

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Up 2.6%

JLL traded up $7.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $297.02. 373,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,974. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $194.36 and a 1 year high of $363.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $8.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.25 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.50%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $351.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 11th. Zacks Research upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $362.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Jones Lang LaSalle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Management unveiled “Accelerate 2030” — a multi?year strategy with explicit long?term targets (8% revenue, 12% adjusted EBITDA, 16% adjusted EPS annual growth through the cycle) and announced an expanded share repurchase program to $3.0B (largest in company history) with an imminent $200M accelerated share repurchase — a strong catalyst for EPS accretion and shareholder returns. Read More.

Management unveiled “Accelerate 2030” — a multi?year strategy with explicit long?term targets (8% revenue, 12% adjusted EBITDA, 16% adjusted EPS annual growth through the cycle) and announced an expanded share repurchase program to $3.0B (largest in company history) with an imminent $200M accelerated share repurchase — a strong catalyst for EPS accretion and shareholder returns. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised earnings estimates across multiple quarters and fiscal years and moved to a “Strong?Buy” stance — analyst upgrades and higher modeled EPS (FY2026–FY2028) provide an earnings re?rating tailwind. Read More.

Zacks Research raised earnings estimates across multiple quarters and fiscal years and moved to a “Strong?Buy” stance — analyst upgrades and higher modeled EPS (FY2026–FY2028) provide an earnings re?rating tailwind. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Short interest fell ~13.5% in February to ~741k shares (~1.6% of float), reducing potential short pressure and lowering the days?to?cover — a technical tailwind for the stock. (No link)

Short interest fell ~13.5% in February to ~741k shares (~1.6% of float), reducing potential short pressure and lowering the days?to?cover — a technical tailwind for the stock. (No link) Positive Sentiment: Operationally active: JLL Capital Markets arranged a $125.5M Freddie Mac refinancing for a Brooklyn rental project — evidence of ongoing fee?generating deal flow in capital markets. Read More.

Operationally active: JLL Capital Markets arranged a $125.5M Freddie Mac refinancing for a Brooklyn rental project — evidence of ongoing fee?generating deal flow in capital markets. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Share?sale disclosure tied to Russell 1000 activity was filed (routine index rebalancing / disclosure), which is informational rather than operational. Read More.

Share?sale disclosure tied to Russell 1000 activity was filed (routine index rebalancing / disclosure), which is informational rather than operational. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market write?ups and Q4 context pieces are circulating to frame JLL vs. peers; useful for comparison but contain no new company surprise. Read More.

Market write?ups and Q4 context pieces are circulating to frame JLL vs. peers; useful for comparison but contain no new company surprise. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider sale: Director Deborah H. McAneny sold 2,500 shares (~$751k) on March 10, reducing her stake ~14.3% — a small negative signaling but modest in size relative to institutional ownership. SEC filing: Read More.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Deborah H. Mcaneny sold 2,500 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.50, for a total transaction of $751,250.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,502,992.50. This trade represents a 14.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jones Lang LaSalle

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equity Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,132,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,417,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 22,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter valued at $12,186,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management. The company provides a broad range of services including leasing, advisory, property and asset management, capital markets, project and development services, and valuation. Through its integrated platform, JLL serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, real estate owners and developers, offering tailored solutions that span the entire real estate lifecycle.

Founded in 1783 in London as Jones Lang Wootton, the firm established a reputation for expertise in property management and brokerage.

