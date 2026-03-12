Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Unloaded Rep. April McClain Delaney

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently sold shares of The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). In a filing disclosed on March 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Middleby stock on February 18th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) on 2/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) on 2/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) on 2/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) on 2/25/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on 2/23/2026.

Middleby Price Performance

Shares of MIDD stock traded down $4.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $146.43. The stock had a trading volume of 208,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,634. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.56 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The Middleby Corporation has a 12-month low of $110.82 and a 12-month high of $169.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.13). Middleby had a positive return on equity of 14.57% and a negative net margin of 7.44%.The business had revenue of $334.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. Middleby's quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Middleby has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.200-9.360 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.020 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Middleby Corporation will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MIDD. KeyCorp upped their target price on Middleby from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Middleby from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $187.00 target price on shares of Middleby and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Middleby from $159.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Middleby by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,772,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $858,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,957 shares during the last quarter. Garden Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Garden Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,379,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $502,466,000 after buying an additional 102,903 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Middleby by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,153,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,112,000 after buying an additional 75,047 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Middleby by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,486,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,950,000 after buying an additional 58,696 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Middleby by 4.2% in the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,461,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,318,000 after acquiring an additional 59,050 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

About Middleby

(Get Free Report)

Middleby Corporation is a global manufacturer and distributor of commercial foodservice and food processing equipment. The company designs, engineers and markets a wide range of cooking, baking, refrigeration, warewashing, holding and dispensing solutions. Middleby’s products serve restaurants, hotels, convenience stores, institutional cafeterias, cruise ships and other foodservice operators.

The company’s portfolio spans multiple well-known brands, including Blodgett ovens, TurboChef rapid?cook ovens, Southbend ranges and broilers, Pitco fryers, and Viking residential and commercial kitchen appliances.

Featured Stories

