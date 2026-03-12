Rep. April McClain Delaney Sells Off Shares of Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently sold shares of Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH). In a filing disclosed on March 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Bio-Techne stock on February 24th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) on 2/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) on 2/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) on 2/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) on 2/25/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on 2/23/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) on 2/23/2026.

Bio-Techne Trading Down 4.4%

TECH stock traded down $2.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.27. 1,915,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,469,661. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 100.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.99. Bio-Techne Corp has a 52-week low of $46.01 and a 52-week high of $72.16.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $295.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Corp will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Bio-Techne from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $72.00 target price on Bio-Techne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Evercore boosted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bio-Techne

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Techne

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the third quarter valued at $1,710,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 9.5% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 565,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,100,000 after buying an additional 48,838 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 8.0% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 474,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,386,000 after purchasing an additional 35,165 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,552,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,873,000 after buying an additional 41,180 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the third quarter worth approximately $41,425,000. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and sells high-quality reagents, instruments and services for the research, diagnostic and bioprocessing markets. Its core product offerings include recombinant proteins, antibodies, immunoassays, nucleic acid probes and kits, single-cell analysis solutions and automated protein analysis systems. Flagship brands such as R&D Systems, Novus Biologicals, ProteinSimple and Advanced Cell Diagnostics provide researchers and clinicians with reliable tools for cell biology, immunology, proteomics and genomics applications.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Bio-Techne serves customers across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct sales, distributors and strategic partnerships.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.