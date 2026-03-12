Rep. April McClain Delaney Sells Off Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently sold shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ). In a filing disclosed on March 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in BJ’s Wholesale Club stock on February 13th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) on 2/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) on 2/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) on 2/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) on 2/25/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on 2/23/2026.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

NYSE:BJ traded up $4.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.18. 1,145,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,911,575. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.36. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.68 and a 1 year high of $121.10.

Institutional Trading of BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,930,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704,423 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,765,000. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,523,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 31.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,791,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,817,000 after buying an additional 1,152,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,082,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,941,000 after buying an additional 1,028,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 24th. William Blair reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Melius Research lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.63.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ’s features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.

Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ’s Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.

