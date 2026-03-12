Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Stock Price Down 5.9% – Time to Sell?

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) fell 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $46.71 and last traded at $46.9710. 215,205 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 317,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.92.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WD. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Friday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walker & Dunlop has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.25.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.57.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($1.18). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $340.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Walker & Dunlop’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.41%.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, Director Ernest Michael Freedman acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.21 per share, for a total transaction of $246,050.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,097 shares in the company, valued at $300,033.37. This represents a 455.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 115.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 65.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1,398.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop is one of the largest providers of commercial real estate finance in the United States, specializing in the origination, servicing and sale of loans secured by multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, student housing and manufactured housing properties. The firm offers a full suite of debt and equity solutions, including agency financing through Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, HUD and FHA-insured loans, bridge and construction financing, mezzanine debt, preferred equity, and investment sales advisory.

With roots dating back to 1937 and its headquarters in Bethesda, Maryland, Walker & Dunlop has expanded its platform through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

