Morgan Stanley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Stock

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.82.

AME traded down $7.96 on Thursday, hitting $216.34. 581,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,177. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $49.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.02. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $145.02 and a fifty-two week high of $242.05.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 16.55%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. AMETEK has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.870-8.070 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total value of $1,309,859.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 22,116 shares in the company, valued at $4,534,885.80. This trade represents a 22.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 28,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.76, for a total transaction of $5,727,966.40. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 49,088 shares of company stock valued at $9,930,020 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. BOKF NA lifted its position in AMETEK by 137.7% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

