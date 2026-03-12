Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF) Short Interest Up 113.1% in February

Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,121,342 shares, an increase of 113.1% from the February 12th total of 526,150 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,712 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 413.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,712 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 413.5 days.

Innovent Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IVBXF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.53. The stock had a trading volume of 480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.38. Innovent Biologics has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $15.12.

Get Innovent Biologics alerts:

About Innovent Biologics

(Get Free Report)

Innovent Biologics is a China-based biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of high-quality biologic therapies. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in the Suzhou National Biotech R&D Park, the company specializes in innovative treatments across oncology, metabolic and ophthalmology indications. Innovent’s integrated model encompasses end-to-end capabilities, from early discovery and clinical development to large-scale manufacturing and market launch.

The company has built a diversified product portfolio that includes the anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody sintilimab (Tyvyt), approved for lymphoma and non-small cell lung cancer in China, as well as multiple biosimilars such as IBI305 (a bevacizumab biosimilar) and IBI306 (an etanercept biosimilar).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovent Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovent Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.