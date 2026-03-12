Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $140.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Bunge Global traded as high as $125.37 and last traded at $126.6790, with a volume of 783123 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $122.72.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BG. Zacks Research cut shares of Bunge Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunge Global in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Bunge Global from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered Bunge Global from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Bunge Global from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glencore plc acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,665,496,000. Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $535,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Bunge Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,560,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Bunge Global by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 168,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 719.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 303,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,694,000 after acquiring an additional 266,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.16%.The business had revenue of $23.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Bunge Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Bunge Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Global is a leading agribusiness and food company that processes oilseeds and grains, produces sugar and bioenergy, and supplies fertilizers and other agricultural inputs. The company operates an integrated value chain that spans origination, processing, and distribution, enabling it to serve food processors, livestock producers, and retail customers worldwide. Through its network of processing plants, port terminals and logistics assets, Bunge handles a diverse portfolio of commodities, including soybeans, corn, wheat, vegetable oils, and sugarcane.

The company’s core business activities are organized into agribusiness and food & ingredients segments.

