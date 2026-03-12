Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.43 EPS

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($2.43), Zacks reports. Algoma Steel Group had a negative return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 31.27%.The firm had revenue of $331.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.30 million.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance

Shares of ASTL traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,127,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,659. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $408.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.54. Algoma Steel Group has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $7.24.

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Algoma Steel Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASTL. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 14,415 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 94,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 40,413 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Algoma Steel Group by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 143,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 19,627 shares in the last quarter. Orion Resource Partners LP lifted its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Orion Resource Partners LP now owns 381,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 242,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $493,000. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASTL. Zacks Research downgraded Algoma Steel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Algoma Steel Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Algoma Steel Group in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Algoma Steel Group has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ASTL

Trending Headlines about Algoma Steel Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Algoma Steel Group this week:

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Algoma Steel Group Inc is a North American steel producer headquartered in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario. The company operates a modern electric arc furnace (EAF) complex and an integrated rolling mill, enabling it to transform scrap and direct reduced iron into a wide range of steel products. Algoma Steel Group returned to public markets in 2021 with listings on both the Toronto Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq under the symbol ASTL.

Founded in 1901 as Algoma Steel Corporation, the company grew to become one of Canada’s leading steelmakers before undergoing restructuring in the early 2000s.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.