Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.43 EPS

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($2.43), Zacks reports. Algoma Steel Group had a negative return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 31.27%.The firm had revenue of $331.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.30 million.
Shares of ASTL traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,127,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,659. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $408.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.54. Algoma Steel Group has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $7.24.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASTL. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 14,415 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 94,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 40,413 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Algoma Steel Group by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 143,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 19,627 shares in the last quarter. Orion Resource Partners LP lifted its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Orion Resource Partners LP now owns 381,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 242,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $493,000. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
- Positive Sentiment: Management completed the blast-furnace shutdown and fully transitioned to electric-arc-furnace (EAF) steelmaking — a strategic shift that should lower long-term cost and emissions profile and align Algoma with industry trends. Algoma Steel Group Inc. Reports Financial Results (GlobeNewswire)
- Positive Sentiment: Some sell-side coverage still implies upside — recent published price-target data show a median target near $6, indicating at least some analysts see recovery potential post-transition. QuiverQuant: ASTL Stock Falls on Q3 2026 Earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: The company filed official results and commentary for the three- and twelve-month periods ended Dec. 31, 2025 — the release reiterates expectations around the EAF transition and provides the full financial detail investors will parse for guidance and cash forecasts. Algoma Steel Group Inc. Reports Financial Results (Finanznachrichten)
- Negative Sentiment: Quarterly results missed expectations sharply — EPS of ($2.11) vs. a $0.32 consensus and revenue ~$331M vs. ~$474M consensus — a large earnings and revenue miss that explains immediate selling pressure. Zacks: ASTL Reports Q4 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Negative Sentiment: The quarter showed a large GAAP loss (reported C$364.7M) and rising costs (tariffs, higher cost of sales), plus a sharp drop in cash and a heavier liability base — factors that increase near-term financial risk and pressure sentiment. MSN: Algoma Steel’s fourth quarter loss widens
- Negative Sentiment: Zacks downgraded the stock from “strong-buy” to “hold” ahead of the report, adding downward pressure on sentiment and reducing a near-term catalyst from that research source. Zacks Research
Algoma Steel Group Inc is a North American steel producer headquartered in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario. The company operates a modern electric arc furnace (EAF) complex and an integrated rolling mill, enabling it to transform scrap and direct reduced iron into a wide range of steel products. Algoma Steel Group returned to public markets in 2021 with listings on both the Toronto Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq under the symbol ASTL.
Founded in 1901 as Algoma Steel Corporation, the company grew to become one of Canada’s leading steelmakers before undergoing restructuring in the early 2000s.
