Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.81%.The firm had revenue of $779.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.400-4.500 EPS.

Opened a record 86 stores in fiscal 2025 (ending the year with 658 stores in 35 states ) and plans to open 75 stores in 2026 while pursuing a long-term target of >1,300 stores.

Customer loyalty accelerated—new Ollie’s Army memberships rose ~23% and the total customer file grew >12% to ~ members—helping basket and transaction growth. Operational headwinds: severe winter weather caused widespread store closures that weighed on Q4 results, and the move to a “soft opening” approach flattened early new-store sales, leaving new-store productivity slightly below plan.

Operational headwinds: severe winter weather caused widespread store closures that weighed on Q4 results, and the move to a “soft opening” approach flattened early new-store sales, leaving new-store productivity slightly below plan. Margin and inventory risks remain—Q4 gross margin was ~80 bps below prior year after planned price investments, inventories rose 18% YoY to support growth, and tariff uncertainty could create future margin pressure despite management’s plans to mitigate it.

Shares of OLLI traded up $5.64 on Thursday, reaching $109.01. 1,248,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,173. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.40. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $98.19 and a 12 month high of $141.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.53.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Chairman John W. Swygert sold 1,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $126,179.56. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,401,292. This trade represents a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Glenview Trust co bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth about $206,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OLLI. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Loop Capital raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $140.00 price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.14.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is an American discount retailer specializing in closeout merchandise and surplus inventory across a broad range of categories. The company operates a no-frills retail format that offers branded and private-label products at significant markdowns. Its merchandise mix typically includes housewares, electronics, health and beauty items, food products, beauty supplies, books, toys, and seasonal goods.

Founded in 1982 by Oliver E. “Ollie” Rosenberg, the company is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

