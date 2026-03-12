iShares MSCI Japan ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 18,955 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 152% compared to the typical daily volume of 7,536 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Japan ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vinland Capital Management Gestora de Recursos LTDA. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWJ traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.26. 5,911,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,607,071. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $59.84 and a 52 week high of $94.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

