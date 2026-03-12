Short Interest in BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD) Grows By 115.3%

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 89,969 shares, a growth of 115.3% from the February 12th total of 41,789 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,989 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,989 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BT Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get BT Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BT Brands

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BT Brands Trading Up 1.9%

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BT Brands stock. DRW Securities LLC grew its position in shares of BT Brands, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BTBD Free Report ) by 758.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,679 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC owned 2.06% of BT Brands worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTBD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.44. 28,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,825. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.60. BT Brands has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 6.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 0.89.

About BT Brands

(Get Free Report)

BT Brands, Inc owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, chicken chunks, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.