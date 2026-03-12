Short Interest in Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSF) Increases By 106.9%

Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 6,769 shares, a growth of 106.9% from the February 12th total of 3,272 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Jumbo Price Performance

JUMSF stock remained flat at $27.50 during trading on Thursday. 70 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.48. Jumbo has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

About Jumbo

Jumbo SA is a Greece-based retail company primarily engaged in the sale of toys and related household products. Trading on the OTC market under the ticker JUMSF, the company operates a network of large-format stores alongside an e-commerce platform. Jumbo’s merchandise spans a broad range of categories, including children’s toys and games, baby care goods, seasonal decorations, stationery, home décor, multimedia items and garden products.

Founded in 1986, Jumbo opened its first retail outlet in Athens before expanding throughout Greece.

