Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF) Rises By 109.1%

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 480,151 shares, a growth of 109.1% from the February 12th total of 229,611 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,645 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 55.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 8,645 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 55.5 days.

Grupo Financiero Inbursa Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GPFOF remained flat at C$2.35 during trading on Thursday. Grupo Financiero Inbursa has a 52-week low of C$2.13 and a 52-week high of C$2.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.52.

Grupo Financiero Inbursa Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, SAB. de C.V. (OTCMKTS: GPFOF) is a diversified Mexican financial holding company controlled by Grupo Carso and ultimately by entrepreneur Carlos Slim Helú. The firm provides a comprehensive suite of financial services to both retail and corporate clients through its banking, insurance, pensions, asset management and brokerage operations. Inbursa’s integrated platform allows clients to access credit, savings, investment and risk?protection products under one umbrella.

Within its banking arm, Inbursa offers personal and commercial loans, mortgage financing and deposit accounts, while its insurance division underwrites life, health and property?casualty policies.

