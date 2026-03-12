Bitwise MARA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:IMRA) Short Interest Update

Bitwise MARA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:IMRA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 3,660 shares, an increase of 3,752.6% from the February 12th total of 95 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,171 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,171 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Bitwise MARA Option Income Strategy ETF Price Performance
IMRA stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.68. 1,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,843. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.04 and its 200-day moving average is $24.37. Bitwise MARA Option Income Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $11.99 and a 12 month high of $60.73. The company has a market cap of $3.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.60 and a beta of -6.67.
Bitwise MARA Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bitwise MARA Option Income Strategy ETF
- America Is Losing the Mineral Arms Race With China. Trump Just Fired Back.
- The Forbes Mineral America Needs
- How China Accidentally Created Its Own Rare Earth Rival
- A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read)
- The largest IPO in history is coming
Receive News & Ratings for Bitwise MARA Option Income Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitwise MARA Option Income Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.