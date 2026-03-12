ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

ENN Energy Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.10, but opened at $33.33. ENN Energy shares last traded at $35.1350, with a volume of 348 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded ENN Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ENN Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get ENN Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on XNGSY

ENN Energy Stock Down 0.1%

ENN Energy Company Profile

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

(Get Free Report)

ENN Energy Holdings Limited is a leading city gas distribution and integrated energy services provider in the People’s Republic of China. The company’s core business spans the purchase, transmission and sale of natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through an extensive pipeline network. In addition to its traditional piped gas operations, ENN Energy offers installation and maintenance of gas appliances, emergency response services and energy consulting for residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Building on its gas distribution platform, ENN Energy has expanded into integrated energy projects that combine multiple energy sources such as gas, electricity, thermal energy and renewable fuels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ENN Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENN Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.