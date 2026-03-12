Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Director Purchases $502,115.40 in Stock

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) Director James Metcalf bought 12,444 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.35 per share, with a total value of $502,115.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,425. The trade was a 407.20% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gibraltar Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.87. The company had a trading volume of 128,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,840. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.62, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.76. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $37.79 and a one year high of $75.08.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $268.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.13 million. Gibraltar Industries had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 12.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Gibraltar Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.650-4.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded Gibraltar Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gibraltar Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Report on ROCK

Institutional Trading of Gibraltar Industries

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 3,483.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 923,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,993,000 after acquiring an additional 897,935 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 694.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 536,668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,703,000 after purchasing an additional 469,111 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,758,000. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,304,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,700,000. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc (NASDAQ: ROCK) is a leading manufacturer of building products and infrastructure solutions for the residential, commercial, industrial and utility markets. The company designs, engineers and markets a broad portfolio of highly engineered products to reinforce structures, improve energy efficiency and enhance safety and durability. Gibraltar’s Building Products segment includes metal roofing, siding, ventilation and structural support systems for homes and light commercial facilities, while its Infrastructure Solutions segment supplies transmission and distribution hardware, storm response equipment and renewable energy supports to utility and civil markets.

In the Building Products segment, Gibraltar offers metal and composite solutions such as roof and siding panels, deck and solar shading supports, chimney and venting systems, railings and fencing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.