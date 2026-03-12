Adonis Pouroulis Buys 145,502,640 Shares of Chariot (LON:CHAR) Stock

Chariot Limited (LON:CHARGet Free Report) insider Adonis Pouroulis acquired 145,502,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1 per share, with a total value of £1,455,026.40.

Chariot Trading Down 0.7%

CHAR traded down GBX 0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1.33. 5,597,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,707,804. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Chariot Limited has a one year low of GBX 1.18 and a one year high of GBX 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £36.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.48.

About Chariot

Chariot is an African focused transitional energy group with two business streams, Transitional Gas and Transitional Power.

Chariot Transitional Gas is focussed on a high value, low risk gas development project offshore Morocco with strong ESG credentials in a fast-growing emerging economy with a clear route to early monetisation, delivery of free cashflow and material exploration upside. Chariot Transitional Power, looking to transform the energy market for mining operations in Africa, providing a giant largely untapped market with cleaner, sustainable, and more reliable power.

