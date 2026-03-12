Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Freehold Royalties had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 40.11%.The business had revenue of $50.83 million during the quarter.

Freehold Royalties Trading Down 5.8%

OTCMKTS FRHLF traded down $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $12.47. The company had a trading volume of 119,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,772. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $13.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day moving average is $10.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Freehold Royalties in a report on Monday, November 17th. National Bank Financial cut Freehold Royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Freehold Royalties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd is a Canadian energy company focused on the acquisition and management of petroleum and natural gas royalty interests. Rather than directly exploring or producing hydrocarbons, Freehold earns a portion of production revenue from wells operated by third parties. The company’s portfolio spans a variety of royalty structures, including freehold and other non-operated interests, which provide exposure to oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids without bearing the full costs and risks of exploration and development.

Freehold’s assets are concentrated in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, with significant royalty interests in Alberta and British Columbia.

